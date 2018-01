A man was found dead inside a Fleetwood home earlier this morning, police said.

The discovery was made when police were called to Clifton Road by paramedics at around 6.20am.

Police said the man was believed to be in his 40s. His death was not being treated as suspicious.

One witness described seeing forensic experts in white suits going in and out of a house, while a crime scene investigation (CSI) van was also pictured at the scene.