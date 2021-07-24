Man dies in Blackpool after being found suffering from multiple stab wounds

The man, in his 50s, was found by police officers at an address on Carsluith Avenue in Marton after they were called out at 8.53pm to reports of a stabbing.

He was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but he died a short time later.

A murder investigation has been launched and a 18-year-old man from Fleetwood has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police officers were still at the scene in Carsluith Avenue, Marton on Sunday (July 25) morning.

The teenager is currently in custody and a Home Office post mortem to establish the cause of death will take place.

Resort detectives have launched an appeal for people to come forward with information about the stabbing.

Det Supt Neil Drummond, of Lancashire Police, said: “A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Blackpool.

“These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man's family at this very distressing time.

“While we have made an arrest we would continue to appeal to anyone with information or who feels they can assist with our enquiries to come forward.

“We recognise this will have caused some concern in the community but please be reassured incidents of this nature are rare and we have a dedicated team of detectives working on the investigation.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact resort police on 101 and quote the log 1664 of June 23rd.