Maisie is our Christmas ‘miracle’

This festive family celebrated an extra-special Christmas this year.

While the rest of the Fylde coast tucked in to turkey dinners, Fleetwood parents Claire Blundell, 27, and Simon Daniels, 37, welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world.

Maisie Norma Daniels was born at 3.29pm, making her Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s only Christmas Day baby.

Proud parents Claire and Simon, who live on Preston Street, had been trying for years to have a child of their own, and had almost given up hope.

Simon, a builder, said: “We have wanted a baby for about 10 years and we didn’t think we could have them, and then this little miracle comes along.

“She’s got little brown eyes and a lot of hair as well.

“For now we can just enjoy these small moments.

“She’s an absolute joy to us. The best Christmas present ever.”

Simon and Claire, a carer, drove from Fleetwood to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in the dead of night while children across the Fylde coast waited for a special visit from Santa. Just a few hours later, Maisie was born by C-section, weighing 7lb 4oz.

Claire said: “We have waited a long time for this and it’s the best Christmas present we could have got. It was quite a long labour but it was all worth it to see her little face at the end.”

Simon said: “She was about 10 days overdue. We can’t wait to take her home and start our new life with her. She’s just under observation right now because of how she was born, but she’s perfectly healthy and happy.”

Maisie’s birth is the second ‘silent night’ for Blackpool Vic’s maternity ward, as it celebrated just two Christmas Day births last year - compared to five in 2015.

Midwife Carol Griffiths, who has worked at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for nearly 30 years, said: “It varies year to year.

“We get a lot of babies around September. I would have expected more. It has been a fairly quiet Christmas.

“Both baby and mum are doing really well.

“I have been working here 28 years and I have worked many Christmases. Some years are very busy.”