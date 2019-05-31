‘Lost property’ found at Fleetwood nature reserve

Lost property was found at Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve on the same day a notice board was found smashed.

Fleetwood Town Council found holes in the new notice board at the nature reserve on Thursday. They also found some discarded undergarments.

A spokesman said: “Ladies (and gents, we aren’t judging) are you missing something vital from your undies drawer? We’ve found it for you, so please feel free to go collect it! And if you saw anyone doing their best to wreck our lovely new notice board please do let us know, as we would like to invite them to donate towards its repair.”