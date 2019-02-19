Live music at The Steamer - Reloaded ready for the Friday Alternative

The Friday Alternative continues at The Steamer this week with the debut of the five piece female fronted East Lancashire band Reloaded.

The band’s setlist includes classic rock and pop covers and Friday’s audience can look forward to hearing songs by Billy Idol, Guns n Roses, Metallica and Pink Floyd among others. The band formed in 2017 and are fronted by vocalist Sarah Jane with Rick Byers on drums, Martin Ryder on guitar and vocals, 'Stotty' on bass and Joe Sidlow on guitar and vocals.

Reloaded, who are performing at the Steamer on Friday night.

Steamer regulars will recognise singer Sarah Jane as she performed as guest vocalist with Company of Strangers at the Steamer in October last year.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “These are a very talented band, popular throughout the north west, who know how to entertain an audience with their varied and popular programme of classic songs.”

Admission to Friday’s gig is free and the music starts 9.30pm.”