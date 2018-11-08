Litter pick bagged rubbish which could have filled Cleveleys bins

Fleetwood Town’s Under-18s took part in a community clean up around the area with Wyre Borough Council, staff from the club and also volunteers.

Fleetwood staff along with players from the academy and local volunteers from the community came down to the club’s training complex at Poolfoot Farm last week to take part in a clear-up day.

With all the help and assistance, over 120kgs of waste was picked up - which is the equivalent of the waste from all the bins in Cleveleys town centre – and it was a huge success to see how as a group we can keep our streets clean.

Geoff Kenyon, Poolfoot Farm Operations Manager spoke about the day and was proud to be part of the community campaign to get the local area clean.

He added: “On behalf of all at Fleetwood Town, it was a pleasure to organise and be involved in the community event alongside Wyre Council.

“It was excellent to see so many people join in with us and we all look forward to more events like this in the future.

“We want to thank everybody who took time out of their day to come down and help. We really appreciate the hard work you put in.”