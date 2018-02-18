Lifeboat crews called to Fleetwood after reports of people stranded in mud

Lifeboat crew from Morecambe were called to Fleetwood after a group of people got stuck in mud.

The incident, which happened on Saturday evening (February 17) at 8:15pm, saw Her Majesty's Coastguard Fleetwood request Morecambe’s RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew to assist their RNLI colleagues and local coastguards in rescuing three people who had become stuck in mud near to the YMCA Fleetwood swimming baths on the Esplanade.

The Morecambe crew set off by road vehicle, with their inshore rescue hovercraft, in order to launch it at Knott End.

A spokesman for Morecambe RNLI said: "With an incoming tide, this was the quickest way to reach the scene of the incident.

"However, before arriving at their destination, they were informed that the three casualties were safely ashore, having been freed by the local coastguard team, and so were instructed to stand down and return to station."