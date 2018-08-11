Lifeboat called out three times

Blackpool Coastguards were called out to three separate jobs involving reports of people in trouble in the sea last night and in the early hours.

The resort’s RNLI volunteers, backed by Fleetwood colleagues, were called out at 11.20pm to a person in the sea near Manchester Square.

After an extensive search the casualty was found safe elsewhere.

However the lifeboats relaunched just minutes later to someone else in the sea near North Pier.

Fortunately that person was also found safe ashore.

And they were called out again at 2.10am for a third time.

A spokesman said: “Just when they thought it was safe to take their dry suits off our volunteers were paged for a third time in three hours.

“Fortunately the casualty was helped to safety by Blackpool Police as the lifeboats were being prepared for launch.

The incidents come at a time when the RNLI has launched its new campaign, Respect the Water, as research shows that young men aged 16 and 24 are most at risk of drowning off the coastlines around the UK.