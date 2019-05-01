Letters - We need action, not words, to come from Lords' seaside report

The letters pages this week features readers' views on the future for Fleetwood, and the ongoing saga of Brexit

Seaside report can’t be all talk

A recent story in the Weekly News reported on the House of Lords’ seaside study which could “pave the way for Fleetwood receiving a share of government cash”. It seems as though this study did not shy away from some of the problems Fleetwood has been facing over the last 40 years.

We’ve lost our fishing industry, our roll on/off ferry jobs, our railway station, our big shops, and some of us have among the lowest life expectancy in Britain and cases of mental illness!

We know it is not all grim in Fleetwood, in fact I can think of a lot worse places to live. My point, though, is that if nothing comes out of this report, what is the point of it?

I hope it does not turn out just to be a talking shop which makes people in high places feel important.

What we need is genuine investment and job creation schemes for local people.

Geoff Roberts,

Beach Road, Fleetwood



Brexit really is a local issue

Niall Campbell’s letter of April 24 is highly indicative of the patronising attitude of the main stream parties in telling constituents that they don’t know why or what they are doing when they cast their votes and that the greatest political issue in our history should have no bearing on their thinking.

After 17.4 million people voted to leave the EU they were told they were ignorant and hadn’t known what they were voting for! Patronising in the extreme. Local elections do alter the thinking of political parties nationally as it is a strong indication of how their policies are working and affecting grass roots members. Obviously the mainstream parties handling of Brexit has angered people beyond belief and left people on both sides of the divide angry, frustrated and betrayed as their beliefs are trodden into

the dirt and they see our esteem crushed globally as our democracy made a laughing stock. Local politics count and they count nationally as well to send a message up the chain and it is not for any person to patronisingly tell you that you do not know what you are doing with your vote and cannot be trusted to vote sensibly.

Mr Campbell’s letter is a very strong indication that the Labour party locally is finding out on the doorsteps what people are intending and they are realising that their monopoly in the town is under threat from UKIP and Independents offering the constituents a real option to the mainstream and also a chance to voice their opinion concerning the massive debacle created by the mainstream parties in handling Brexit.

Brian Cato

Fleetwood



Looking the other way on planning

I agree with Niall Campbell (Readers Views, April 24) that Brexit should play no part in the electorate’s vote in the local elections. That vote should be based on quality of service to the community . However, there is a serious omission from the long list of councillor’s duties provided by Niall – planning applications in a councillor’s ward.

A bad application can have a serious effect on quality of life of residents if, say,there is insufficient car parking facilities for staff at the new building. However, when I put the notion to a Labour councillor that councillors should take an interest in local planning applications, I was told they were too busy.

So, in 2017, I looked into the planning situation. In 2016 there were 1124 planning applications. Of these only 21 came before councillors who sit on Planning. Thus it seems the planning committee dealt with only 1.8 per cent of all applications, the rest dealt with mainly by a Senior Planning Officer under delegated authority.

So if a planning application affects you adversely, the only way you can bring the matter before the Planning Committee to make oral representations, is by asking your local councillor to “call it in” – if they’re not too busy!

Alan Johnson

Fleetwood