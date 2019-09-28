Letters - September 28, 2019

Labour not being honest on Brexit

The Labour party when it comes to Brexit have previously said they would “respect” the referendum result.

It turns out when London led Labour say “respect” it means ignore. They want a second referendum after renegotiating a new deal.

A deal which would be so bad they would campaign to keep us in the EU. They are not admitting that yet preferring to tell their loyal supporters in the North of England one thing and their London heartland their true plan.

Democracy and accepting the results of elections and votes is what keeps this country together. The referendum was the largest democratic exercise this country has ever seen with a large clear majority of 1,269,501 in favour of leaving the EU.

The deceitful MPs who have not accepted the referendum result have caused the situation we now find ourselves in. They also put in peril the very basis of our just society where mob rule will take over from democracy.

So I say to Labour supporters, of which I used to be one, accept the democratic decision of the British people and work to get Brexit done so we can move forward and tackle the problems of our country by taking back control of our laws, our money and our borders.

This cannot happen under the present Labour party leadership who are determined to keep us shackled to the undemocratic, unelected EU, paying one billion pounds a month for the privilege.

Dr Patrick Taylor

via email

Brexit

Respecting result is ignoring it

What a spectacle we have witnessed in Parliament this week – a case of ‘pot’ and ‘kettle’ with MPs accusing the Prime Minister of being undemocratic when they themselves have for three years ignored democracy after pledging that they would uphold it.

Now they will no doubt continue, with undiminished zeal, their plots to avoid leaving the EU, regardless of how many more people and businesses will continue to be left in uncertainty, and which, of course, these MPs will blame on anyone but themselves.

They behave as if they are in a Westminster cocoon and the rest of the country is totally unimportant. Had they acted on behalf of the country from immediately after the referendum result, ignoring their disappointment at the result instead of taking such a petulant stand, a deal could have been reached and, by now, we could have been settling into the new systems.

Instead, we will be subjected to yet more insults about the lack of intelligence of ‘Leave’ voters, cries from the Remainers to be left to accept the plans of unelected managers in the European Union, and more months of being the laughing stock of the rest of the world.

I have taken part in quite a few general elections and the result has often not been one that pleased me, but I, and the rest of the electorate, accepted the democratic vote and got on with life.

Why is it impossible for these self-centred MPs to do the same?

Maureen McCarthy

address supplied

Politics

No one is above law, not even PM

Seldom have I heard such ill informed nonsense about the Supreme Court’s decision that our Prime Minister acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament.

The Court did not rule on why Johnson did this, it ruled on WHAT he did. The PM’s claim that the ruling was another attempt to stop us leaving the EU is fatuous and wrong.

The ruling is about something of profound importance: the constitutional primacy of Parliament. The PM acted unlawfully because he prevented Parliament from scrutinising the Executive.

We live in a representative democracy.

The democratic legitimacy of the government stems from the fact that it is accountable to Parliament. Johnson frustrated the role of the Commons. This is unacceptable for in so doing he deliberately bars the will of the people from whom his authority derives.

The ruling reminds us that unlike, say, Russia we are a true liberal democracy and a free society. No one is above the law, not even Boris Johnson.

What the nation got was a wake-up call, clearly needed, that gave us a laser sharp reminder of parliamentary power and primacy.

Those screaming for bringing back sovereignty to our land should be cheering for Parliament has been restored to where it belongs, at the apex of our cherished constitution.

Dr Barry Clayton

Thornton Cleveleys