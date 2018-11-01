Letters - Readers have their say on how Wyre Council cash is spent

This week, Weekly News readers have been having their say on how Wyre Council collects and spends their money.

We can do better than Trump deal

I am not surprised to see from Paul Nuttall’s recent letter that UKIP is supporting the CETA Free Trade Deal.

It was, after all, the disastrous effects of Bill Clinton’s North American Free Trade Scheme which put UKIP’s friend, Donald Trump, into the White House.

Leaving the EU to join America’s “back yard” would be a case of jumping out of the frying pan Into the fire.

Surely Britain can do better than this!

Jean Johnson

The Croft

Fleetwood



Spend our cash where it’s needed

It is no wonder that we have huge amounts of litter and rubbish in our area, the lack of waste bins is astounding.

For one example, there are NO waste bins on any of the tram stops between Blackpool and Fleetwood.

There are few waste bins on any of the roads around Cleveleys or Fleetwood, which in this day and age is a disgrace.

Complaints to the council or councillors falls on death ears. The council do not care about the area, nor indeed the transport authority. The council employee/councillors with their overpaid, under-employed, self-opinionated jobs do nothing for the community.

I have spoken to several councillors on the subject, of every persuasion, and they are full of promises and nothing else, blaming government cuts or lack of finance – this is total rubbish, the amount of money Wyre Council wastes on duplicating work or paying employees for non-essential works, wasting ratepayers’ money that could be put to better use.

Part-time officers who do not live in the area and who have little or no thought for the people who pay their exorbitant salaries are making decisions or dictating what they, the council think is right.

J Kendal

via email



I am against this council tax rise

On October 17, Wyre Council Cabinet met to discuss, amongst other issues, the Medium Term Financial Plan (MTFP) setting out Wyre’s finances for the next five years.

Such an important issue, but the meeting lasted just four minutes, and the Cabinet rubber-stamped the council officers’ recommendations. Clear evidence that Wyre is now an officer-led authority, not a member-led authority, which it was until recently.

Wyre now has £20.347 million in reserves and balances, but is still proposing a 2.99 per cent increase in council tax in 2019/20, just as it did in 2018/19. The MTFP even suggested that a 5.15 per cent was being considered. It wasn’t that long ago that Wyre froze the council tax for five years.

I used to criticise the Police and Crime Commissioner for doing just what Wyre are doing now.

Members will have the chance to vote on the budget, and I urge them to think very carefully whether they think it is justifiable imposing this unnecessary council tax increase on Wyre residents whilst building up massive balances and reserves.

Peter Gibson

Independent Councillor,

Breck Ward



Make sure you get a free flu jab

Diabetes UK is calling for people with diabetes – including those who are pregnant – to take up the offer of a free flu jab this winter.

Getting the flu jab can prevent the life-threatening complications of diabetes that winter illnesses can lead to. Your winter flu jab is one of the 15 healthcare essentials every person with diabetes is entitled to for free through the NHS every year.

At Diabetes UK, we recommend everyone with diabetes gets in touch with their GP as soon as possible to get their free flu jab.

For more information about diabetes and flu, visit www.diabetes.org.uk/seasonal-flu

Clare Howarth

Diabetes UK