Letters - October 18, 2019

No one used to eat on public transport

A ban on eating on public transport may or may not be an effective way of reducing childhood obesity.

However, the issue would never have arisen in my distant youth.

At my school, eating outside in the vicinity of the school was banned, let alone on public transport.

You either had a school dinner, went home for dinner (as I did) or went hungry.

Fast foods were unheard of, we had set meal times and we always ate at the table.

Child obesity was very rare.

The elephant in the room, of course, is the emergence of the working mother.

Brian H Sheridan

Address supplied

The dictatorial suggestion that eating on public transport should be banned is worse than appalling.

It reeks of totalitarianism and does nothing for improving health.

It also reeks of discrimination against ordinary people who have to use public transport.

There would be nothing ‘Conservative’ about such a measure, so the Prime Minister should abort any such pathetic tyranny being inflicted.

Instead of an oppressive and discriminatory nanny state, better health for the nation can be achieved through simple common sense.

Robert Lee Shipley

via email

Crime

Shaming will solve drug issue

Re: Drugs. The authorities have been trying to tackle the problem by focusing on the supply of drugs.

Yet the problem gets worse.

Surely it will only be solved when there is less demand?

The supply problems will always be there if there is a ready lucrative market.

It is, at last, becoming clear that the market is fuelled by people with money, not by the poor down-and-outs.

The message that taking drugs is risky does not seem to work.

I would suggest that it should be tackled in the same way as drink driving, such as a national campaign aimed at showing users the effect that their purchases have on others, similar to the drink driving adverts showing the effect of car crashes on crash victims.

The campaign used to shame drink drivers was highly successful.

If people are shamed into stopping buying drugs, the whole chain of problems will go away and all our lives and communities will be safer.

Robert Mansfield

Address supplied

Nostalgia

Rich in morals

We are a nation at war with one another.

Many who remember safe streets, fair justice systems, low prison populations and respected policemen are far from happy with the present situation.

The people who remember our wonderful country at its best have snow in their hair.

When political activists campaign to allow open borders and lenient prison sentences, I feel they do not have the experience of a truly rewarding lifestyle.

I had the best time this country could offer.

Poor by material standards, we were rich morally and in spirit.

Call the OAPs what you will, but we were fortunate to have a life of happiness and contentment.

Green fields were our PlayStations and justice was a hard slap for disobedience.

Nothing today, apart from improved healthcare, is real progress.

Alan Armstrong

via email

Brexit

Simple answer to Irish problem

With the Brexit deadline looming, the so-called Irish back stop seems to be the main reason for not having yet secured a deal.

When the negotiations began over three years ago, there was no mention of this back stop.

The way around the border issue is to operate the same system as Switzerland, where trade operates over four countries’ borders with no problem. That is the simple answer, but we all know that the EU doesn’t want easy solutions. They just want reasons for us not to leave.

As for the Irish Republic, they must be barking mad not to want to sort it out.

Their economy will nosedive without Britain to buy all their goods.

Not only that but they seem to forget that when they went bankrupt back in 2009 after the recession, it was this country that bailed them out.

They would do to remember this when they want to trade with us after Brexit.

Steve Crees

address supplied