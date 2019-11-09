Letters - November 9, 2019

Problems faced by disabled on buses

I read with interest your article on ‘Not All Disabilities Are Visible’ (The Gazette, November 4).

People are more aware of hidden disabilities now than they were 40 years ago, but there is still a lot of wrongful assumptions about users of blue badges, concessionary bus passes and disabled railcards.

One of the most distressing times I had as someone with a hidden disability was back in the 1980s was when I had epilepsy.

Most of the time I was physically fit and able to do most things but not allowed to drive. Nobody could tell from looking at me that I had epilepsy other than during and immediately after I had a seizure.

I was entitled to concessionary travel but back then the ticket machines only had ‘Child’, ‘Adult’ and ‘OAP’ to print on the tickets and most of the bus drivers knew that ‘OAP’ was used for

concessionary travel.

Unfortunately, one day, one driver refused me entry on to a bus even though I had both my pass and the reduced fare ticket (it wasn’t free then) which had ‘OAP’ on, but the driver was stubborn and wouldn’t let me on insisting I got the ticket off an OAP and there was nothing disabled about me.

A big argument broke out between the driver and me, and when I got emotional it triggered seizures. This argument resulted in one of the worst grand mal seizures I had, resulting in me vomiting, soiling myself and being rushed to hospital as it took longer for me to come round than ever before.

Some passengers who were helpful and escorted me feared I wasn’t going to survive.

I was in a terrible state and it was a very unpleasant experience, but it came at the right time to prove to that arrogant bus driver that you don’t have to be a cripple to have a disability.

I hope the driver was embarrassed by his attitude and I still feel bitter over the way I was treated as I didn’t get an apology when I complained to the bus company about how I was treated.

This happened a long way away from here – in South Wales.

In addition to incidents like this, it isn’t very nice when you have to prove your innocence to anyone who tries to exercise authority over you they haven’t got even though it is none of their business.

Perhaps those who do this have a hidden disability they don’t want to admit and use others as scapegoats.

They should seek help rather than try to hide it - after all, nobody is perfect.

John R Jones

Warton

Appeal

Postage stamps to help guide dogs

I am appealing for used postage stamps which help me raise funds which I then donate to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Recycling used postage stamps is such an easy way to raise money for the charity and I am always in need of all types of postage stamps, including British, foreign and Christmas stamps.

If you are able to help I would be grateful if you could cut the stamps from their envelopes (leaving approx 1cm margin around the stamp) and send them to the address below:

Myrna Chave

PO Box 91

Virginia Water

Surrey

GU25 9AR

If you would like to contact me my email address is stamps4gdftb@live.co.uk

Your assistance in helping me to support this very worthy cause is greatly appreciated.

Myrna Chave

via email

Sport

Rugby reaction was exemplary

The reaction to refereeing decisions at Rugby’s World Cup competition was exemplary.

Can we hope professional footballers will follow their example, bearing in mind the FA’s motto is “respect”?

Peter Rickaby

via email

Brexit

Don’t play into hands of remainers

Another Hung Parliament in this General Election will not be a good enough result to deliver Brexit. As for Brexit, another Hung Parliament will let the country down, just like this one, that has ended, did. Even voting for the Brexit Party could play into the hands of Labour and the Liberal Democrats by splitting the Leave vote. Voting Conservative is therefore the only way to make sure we get Brexit.

It is not Boris Johnson’s fault that we couldn’t leave the EU on Halloween.

The majority of Remain opposition in Parliament is entirely to blame for Brexit failing to be delivered and for forcing Boris Johnson to write that letter to Brussels, requesting another extension until January 31, 2020.

If Boris Johnson does not win an outright majority, the electorate will have blown Brexit through their own fault, even though they clamoured for it for three and a half years.

R N COUPE

address supplied