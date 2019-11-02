Letters, November 2, 2019

We’re set to suffer from plague Brexit

The movie Brexit continues to run. The election on November 12 is a misnomer. It is code for a second Referendum.

For weeks we are going to be once more inundated with the plague Brexit, a nasty illness that induces torpor, depression and suicidal tendencies.

The issues that really matter: education, transport, health, crime and the economy will be shunted to the cellar while Brexit rules the waves. What a farce.

No-one knows the outcome of the election. Corbyn and his antisemitic colleagues could pull off an unexpected victory. If they don’t, goodbye Jeremy, hello Maoist McDonnell. If they do, national debt will increase a hundred fold in four years with Labour’s love of borrowing.

If Boris blathers on and wins we will have one of the worst PMs of modern times.

Unfortunately, given the unfairness of our first past the post system no other outcomes are possible.

What a future beckons.

Dr Barry Clayton

Thornton Cleveleys

Politics

Radical solution for political system

For me it is clear that the system of party politics is simply not fit for purpose and I’m sure many of you would agree. So what’s the alternative ?

Imagine a system of representation (rather than governance which implies subservience on our part) in which political parties no longer exist and instead all the MPs in Westminster are wholly independent and therefore free to vote as they wish rather than being whipped into compliance.

After each general election these MPs decide which of them gets to be PM and occupy the top jobs. The role of PM and cabinet ministers would be for 12 months only and would rotate.

Each MP would be paid a healthy salary (let’s say £250k), live in a purpose built high quality apartment block close to Westminster, be permanently based in London and in return would not be allowed to have any outside interests whatsover. Any form of political lobbying which involves handing over vast amounts of cash in return for favourable legislation would be a criminal offence, however genuine lobbying free of cash inducements would be allowed.

Furthermore, the number of MPs would be gradually greatly reduced down from 636 to somewhere closer to 150. This would mean merging existing constituencies. However, each sitting MP would have a team of four or five locally-based deputy MPs covering the old constituencies whose function would be to funnel the wishes of their constituents directly to their Westminster MP. If the incumbent MP is voted out at an election they would then be offered the chance to act as a local deputy MP - in other words giving them prolonged job security.

Referenda would be held whenever any important decisions have to be made. In this day and age it should be possible to make this easy for the electorate and to have the correct security measures in place. There could for example be electronic polling machines located wherever there is a lottery terminal, or ways and means found to be able to vote online.

Would this really be any worse than what we have now ?

Finally, never forget that WE the people are the ones with the power. Not the Elite and their lackeys whom we have allowed to take power from us. Time we took it back. Opportunity knocks on December 12th.

Julie Moss

North Shore

Health

Free flu shots for diabetes sufferers

Diabetes UK is urging everyone with diabetes to take up the offer of a free a flu jab through their local pharmacy or GP.

Data from Public Health England estimates that fewer than half of the 6.4 million people aged 16-65 in high risk groups – which includes people with diabetes – are getting their jab, leaving millions at risk of developing serious complications.

Flu can cause blood sugar levels to rise high – a natural response to fighting infection. But a serious infection can cause blood sugar levels to rise so high that they become dangerous for people with diabetes. This can lead to acute complications, which can often go unrecognised, and can even be fatal.

The vaccine, which every person with diabetes is entitled for free each year, is the most effective protection against flu. Without it, flu can also develop to pneumonia or bronchitis, which might require hospital admission.

It can take up to two weeks for a flu jab to work. That’s why it’s essential that everyone at high risk of serious illness from flu gets vaccinated as soon as possible to eliminate the risk of life-threatening complications.

For more information about diabetes and flu, please visit the Diabetes UK website www.diabetes.org.uk/seasonal-flu

Dan Howarth

Head of Care at Diabetes UK