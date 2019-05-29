Letters, May 29, 2019

Hunger being used as weapon of war

A British-based humanitarian aid charity warned us the other day that food insecurity is being used as a weapon of war in Yemen and Syria and has asked us all to support their campaign to end the use of food insecurity that has devastating consequences.

Hunger and starvation have increased globally in the past two years, with some 74 million people affected. Women and children are the most vulnerable, with cases of malnutrition leading to death. There was a record 71 million needing help in North Africa and Middle East last year.

Thousands are being made refugees, face food insecurity and lack access to medical care in the area. More than 20 million in Yemen are food insecure, including nearly 10 million who are on the brink of famine according to the UN food and agriculture organisation.

The war in Yemen has already limited the agricultural sector, with the country heavily reliant on imports, especially wheat. Closure of the ports have made matters worse. Our involvement in these wars must stop. The major victims of war in the 21st century are civilians.

Wars impact on women and children through a range of issues, but hunger and food shortages are a major life threatening problem. We must also demand that refugees whether from war itself or the inability to live as a result of food shortage should be welcomed in Britain, one of the richest countries in the world.

Royston Jones

Anchorsholme

Brexit

Only Boris has the chutzpah

As no great fan of Boris and his staged buffoonery, I never thought I would say this but he is the our best hope to take over from Theresa.

Of all the opportunists coming forward to lead the Tory party, he is the only one who has the strength of personality, and sheer chutzpah, to do an about-turn once he is in power and pull the country back from the brink of a no-deal Brexit.

Unlike Raab, Gove et al who are happy to throw the country to the dogs if it means getting into power, Boris is not in thrall to Farage and “single-policy soapbox” politics, and has the personality to deliver actual workable solutions. I certainly hope so otherwise the plummeting value of sterling, and the thousands of jobs the UK has lost so far, will just be the tip of the iceberg....

Phil Cray

via email

Brexit

Are new MEPs going to give up new voice?

Dear Brexiteers, congratulations on your success.

You now have an opportunity to represent the UK’s interests in what is arguably one of the most influential parliaments in the world.

Whatever your aspirations for the world whether it be, democracy, defeating climate change, redistributing wealth or making a fairer society.

You can influence over 500 million people, reform the EU and make the UK’s presence in the world felt. Or, you can just decide to leave and give up the voice you could have had.

Tony Howarth

Address supplied

Brexit

Look out for further stormy weather

As the PM. sinks along with the ship of state, awash with her tears, many of the rats who had jumped ship previously, are now trying to board a vessel holed below the waterline.

These Brexit Buccaneers will be setting a course for unchartered waters, wishing for imaginary treasure trove.

The ballast of a ballot that has bolstered their claims, ignores the wishes of a substantial minority of other crew members.

Look out for further stormy weather!

Denis Lee

Ashton

Education

Hope protesters have success

I support the right to free speech of the parents protesting against the teaching of gay and transgender issues to primary school children. I’m not a Muslim but I agree with their position.

Primary school children are too young to be learning about these things. The transgender debate has come out of nowhwere and anyone who speaks up is shamed and silenced.

I hope these protesters can weather the criticisms and make the Establishment listen to their views and the views of all concerned parents.

Charles Spicer

Blackpool