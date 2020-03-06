Letters - March 6, 2020

No hope of ethical foreign policy now

With the UK’s reliance on US knowledge for their nuclear weapons programme it means they will find it impossible to diverge from any development path the US decides to take. This is very scary.

The US has conducted a war game in Nebraska where it staged launching a nuclear weapon against Russia. On the same day the Pentagon revealed its nuclear exercise - the first contingent of US tanks, 37,000 troops, including 20,000 US soldiers, arrived in Germany for a Europe-wide Nato exercise designed to defend Nato members from Russia, who will see these moves as threatening. We go along with this as membership of Nato. The government has announced a defence review to look at, among other issues, how closely Britain aligns itself with the US.

I feel that there is little hope of Britain having any independent, or anything approaching an ethical foreign policy, under this government. As usual policies will be driven in part by the increasing profits for the military arms manufacturers.

Royston Jones

Anchorsholme

Politics

Skinner won’t be missed at all

I cannot share the enthusiasm for Dennis Skinner was ventured in Your Say last week.

I often watch Parliament on television, and when Dennis Skinner was there, his contribution amounted to little more than shouting at Tories.

I don’t remember any good ideas coming from the so-called Beast of Bolsover who lost his seat to the Tories at the last election. I don’t think he will be missed at all.

John Marshall

via email

Brexit

EU not to blame for coronavirus...

At least the Brexiteers have not blamed the European Union for the spread of coronavirus. I fear it can only be a matter of time as Boris Johnson, once again, uses the language of war.

Henry Cobden

via email

Brexit

Ask Mr Barnier to thank the UK

Our country is to commemorate the end of the Second World War on VE Day, and there are plans to commence negotiations with our ‘French friends’ regarding mutual trading arrangements.~

Surely, it would be apposite to invite the EU’s Michel Barnier to stand by our Prime Minister on a podium and to express his gratitude for the sacrifices made by this country for our contribution to the liberation of France?

He and his political colleagues have no intention of expressing thanks or gratitude; in fact quite the opposite judging by their approach to a Brexit trade deal.

Cave in to the EU’s selfish demands and the spirit of Brexit is dead.

Bring back Margaret Thatcher’s handbag.

Mr J Cross

address supplied

Brexit

What has Liz Truss actually done?

Can anyone tell me what Liz Truss has done in business, or politics, to warrant being International Trade Secretary during the Brexit negotiations?

Andrew Mercer

via email

Society

Thanks to lady who helped with wallet

We would like to pass our sincere thanks to the lady who came to our home on Monday, February 15 about 7am to bring my husband’s wallet, which I believe her daughter had found and the lady was on her way to work in Cleveleys that day, she had taken the time to bring it to him.

We did not get the lady’s name and although my husband did say thank you we just felt it wasn’t enough.

Mrs and Mrs J Brown

Address supplied