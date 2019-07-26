Letters - July 25, 2019

Protesters’ message must be heeded

I agree with the aims of the Extinction Rebellion protesters. Their behaviour has certainly caused inconvenience but they have succeeded in getting the public’s attention.

At first sight, a slightly warmer climate may seem attractive, but the effect on the weather could be disastrous.

Climatologists have predicted that the rise in the earth’s temperature would cause more extreme weather conditions with more storms, droughts and floods. We are already seeing some of these changes which will eventually have a serious effect on food production.

The effects of climate change are not our only problem. Any country that cannot produce enough basic food for its population is over-populated. I suspect that the UK is in that position.

The population of the UK has roughly doubled in the last 25 years and we import about half of our foodstuffs.

As individuals, we can make small contributions to dealing with the problem of climate change but only large-scale government action can really produce the drastic changes required for a long-term solution.

In a democratic society, politicians will only act if a clear majority of the population support such changes, so it is necessary to persuade the population that there is a serious problem that needs to be dealt with urgently. Human beings have a remarkable ability to believe what they want to believe. If they are comfortable then they hope that everything can continue as it is, or even get better. They do not want change. However, we will not be able to escape the effects of climate change so we need to prepare to deal with them.

At least for the time being, we should accept a lower standard of living. We should also accept higher taxes for the better-off, provided these taxes are invested by the Government to capture natural energy. These taxes should be considered to be an investment for the future. I suggest parents think carefully about the kind of world their children will have to live in.

Dennis Mackay

address supplied

Europe

Doom-mongers must be honest

Doom-monger Chancellor Phillip Hammond has forecast a £30billion hit if we have a no-deal Brexit. Additionally, the Office of Budget Responsibility predicts a GDP two per cent reduction by 2020.

Yet neither have taken into account the devastating effect a no-deal will have on the EU.

Firstly, the House of Lords have decreed the UK has no legal duty to pay the proposed £39billion divorce bill, offering us a £9billion surplus.

Secondly, it is likely the Euro will take a sharp downturn when the largest contributing member leaves. The project fear brigade has to be honest – the negotiations are a two-way process,

and leaving a no-deal on the table ensures the EU offers a sensible way forward.

Jim Sokol

via email

Brexit

Don’t use conflict as an excuse

As someone attending a special commemoration this year for soldiers who served in the Troubles, I am saddened by Ministers and other politicians who have used those who suffered so much in that conflict as an excuse in their campaign to stop Brexit.

Not in my name.

Keith Punshon

Address supplied

Nature

Developers are rural vandals

My family have lived in the area for hundreds of years and I, myself, for over 60 years.

How things have changed.

The area where once we played as children has now been developed, but this has been at a cost to the environment.

Developers uproot trees, rip out hedgerows and all to make massive profits.

Instead of hedgerows, we have brick walls.

he developers give nothing back to the local areas they develop.

Councils are allowing this to happen to our villages.

We do need homes, however developers should have to help the environment. A percentage of the land they purchase should remain green.

At present, councils and developers are nothing more than environmental vandals.

David Speight

via email

Politics

Boris Johnson finds a home

As sofa surfer Boris headed to Downing Street, bereft of furniture, he may have wished to pop into Oxfam first in a hunt for bargains.

Or on his Palace visit, he could have asked the Queen if Harry and Megan are throwing out any useful items during their cottage refurbishment.

Oh, but I was forgetting the taxpayers will soon have shed loads of cash, from the money saved from not paying our European obligations, as he negotiates the deal of the century.

Money left over from the NHS transformation should be enough to buy a play pen, assuming his mate Donald pays us another visit.

Denis Lee

Ashton

Carbon copy

We met an American couple out walking today. They couldn’t believe that we’ve got a carbon copy of their President!

Ann Bland

via email