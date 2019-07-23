Letters - July 23, 2019

Target those who make drugs available

Recently, the BBC had an article on the 6pm news concerning illegal drug use in Scotland, highlighting that it had significantly increased in recent times.

The article ran for a few minutes and described proposals to have rooms where users could be allowed to take their drugs as well as many other intentions to help those affected.

Not at any stage in the broadcast were the two words ‘dealer’ or ‘supplier’ used.

Clearly, whilst everything reasonably possible should be done to help addicts, like all problems, prevention rather than cure should be the main approach.

Like the scourge of fly-tipping, those who cause the drugs to be available in the first place should be hit hardest from the onset.

My view is that until we have laws where those in possession of drugs are given very long prison sentences in jails, unlike our holiday camps, the problem of drugs will remain fuelling most crime that affects law-abiding citizens.

Philip Crowther

Address supplied

Fracking

What’s the big deal with nitrogen?

What is the big deal with Cuadrilla using nitrogen, an inert gas, in its fracking operations? (‘Fracking firm in bid to change licence at Lancashire site’, Gazette, July 17).

“Shale gas company Cuadrilla has applied to the Environment Agency to allow a new chemical in its bid to extract gas from under the Lancashire countryside” declares the article, boldly.

So what. Some 78 per cent of the air we breathe is nitrogen.

It is essential to the survival of all humans, animals and plants.

It is used in steel making, and fertiliser production. It is even used to preserve food, for goodness sake.

This constant portrayal of anything to do with fracking as somehow risky and controversial needs to stop. It doesn’t help the Gazette’s readers, who need to hear the facts presented dispassionately so they can make up their own minds about shale gas.

Please, let’s try and keep a sense of proportion when it comes to fracking stories.

Alan Ashton

Lytham St Annes

Diplomacy

‘Sorry’ is the hardest word

The recent state visit was a total waste of public money but a nice jolly for Mr and Mrs Trump at the expense of the United Kingdom’s taxpayers.

I’ll bet Her Majesty, though it will never be said, was glad to see the USA’s Air Force one, the presidential aircraft, flying skyward after the visit was concluded!

Many will recognise Donald Trump as a loose cannon who disrespects anyone and everyone at will. He cannot be trusted to keep quiet or his mouth shut.

He appears as a puerile individual who seems to court controversy.

He gives the impression of being ready to walk over anyone.

He recently insulted the UK and our current Prime Minister Theresa May, which only goes to emphasise the fact that he often shoots from the hip without applying common sense.

His latest gaffe is to insult four US congresswomen, suggesting they return to the countries from where they came when, in fact, they are all US citizens.

Then, as if to add insult to injury, President Trump then simply refused to apologise.

I can only assume the reason is that the word ‘sorry’ is not in his vocabulary.

Let’s hope President Trump fails in his bid for re-election, as the world will be a far better place without him residing in the White House.

Shaun Kavanagh

via email

Politics

We’re the ones to pay for Brexit

I have just listened to Ian Duncan Smith dismissing every prediction of the likely outcome of Brexit.

By his reasoning, it must follow that arch Brexiteers such as himself, may be wrong with their rosy forecasts. One thing I will one hundred percent predict, is that any adverse affects will fall on one section of society – the general public.

Denis Lee

Ashton