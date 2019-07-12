Letters - July 12, 2019

No justification for a cull on our seagulls

I came to live in Blackpool years ago from a city and knew little about birds, but I have read up on them.

I liked Derek Rogerson’s photo in The Gazette on July 5 of the sunset and solitary seagull. It was poignant to me as the future of these birds looks grim.

By moving towards us, the seagulls/gulls have risked becoming more like us. They have been forced to live inland. By living with us, they have lost their seaside status as ‘Icons of the British Seaside’.

Experts tell us they eat off landfill (our waste) and are now called trash birds or bin chickens. But landfills are becoming fewer and are being grassed over to become park-land.

Sometimes the birds do come into conflict with humans, especially at nesting time. They sometimes divebomb to get at food, but they don’t mean it as an attack on humans... it is the food source.

Why should the birds be culled, as humans are to blame for their plight?

Last week we visited the RSPB shop. They do a great job educating people on birds. While we were there, in trooped a class of children for their lecture on wildlife. I thought they will look after the birds with more understanding and kindness than some adults.

During the hate campaigns on seagulls/gulls some people want us to go down into our dark side of loathing and hate these birds - but some of us like them.

The seagulls and gulls are now living inland with us and there has to be a way of living together.

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED

Politics

Imagine what they are saying about us

I was dismayed to read the leaked assessment of President Trump’s administration written by our Ambassador to Washington.

The leak itself was irresponsible to say the least.

But I would love to read the American Ambassador’s blunt verdict on our shower of politicians.

Keith Punshon

via email

Society

Social care must be victor not victim

It is absolutely vital that we secure the future of social care – even people with the most complex needs can lead fulfilled lives when they’ve got the right support.

Yet the more we hear negative messages and success stories continue to be swept under the rug, the less people will consider a career in social care.

Support work, like so many careers, can be stressful but also very rewarding.

Some 61 per cent of support workers told us a career in social care has an undeserved bad reputation. Faced with a shortfall of over a million social care workers by 2037 we must proactively change how this career is presented to halt this impending shortfall.

There’s a huge education that must be done to ensure support work, which impacts and enriches so many lives, is understood and respected.

This needs to begin early on – in schools and throughout the education system – to ensure people value and consider this career, which can open doors and make a real difference to themselves and those they support.

Kim Corsinie

Dimensions

Economy

Productivity is such a puzzle

There is a longstanding and frequent emphasis on the UK’s poor productivity. My career delivering major construction and infrastructure projects internationally, and in the UK, consistently involved working to competitive delivery programme and budget objectives with hugely well-motivated and committed multi-disciplinary teams.

In international terms, the Brits are invariably better problem solvers, more flexible thinkers than most. With experience of working closely with many, particularly from France and from North America, I find it very difficult in this, perhaps narrow, context to believe in our poor productivity when compared with others.

This difficulty is exacerbated by the confusing record of reporting relating to productivity. I believe that it is characterised by errors, contradictions and volatility.

It is not helpful for commentators to continue to bewail in the most general, woolly terms the UK’s poor productivity. There are regions, sectors, individual businesses and many, many factors. There will be positive role models and examples. These may help provide the basis of supporting arguments for leaders in the North to gain more resources. I hope that some clarification and movement in this direction can be generated.

I have always been amazed in the past at Government’s apparent inability to do joined- up economic thinking, as for example it applies an increase in fuel duty and then shows disappointment when the rate of inflation increases.

Ron Savege

Address supplied