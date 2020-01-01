Letters - January 1, 2020

Health service could save money on food

Re: funding the NHS. It is down to common sense and good management rather than providing yet more money.



On the rare occasions I have had to visit someone in hospital, you can see, at a moment’s notice, how money could be saved with better organisation.



Simple things like hospital food.



At one hospital I visited, for instance, the food was generally appalling. So much must get thrown away.



They should give patients smaller amounts of better quality food.



A very dear friend of mine was in for a considerable amount of time, with fractures to his neck and back, after a very bad fall.



To ensure people recover and leave hospital as soon as possible, not only care, but the right food, is so important.



My friend, who was in a complete body brace, was laid flat and unable to move.



They were presented with drinks and food on their bedside table, but no one offered to feed them.



The NHS does do wonderful work and we are so very fortunate to have it, but I think there are too many managers.



Linda Lawson

Linda Lawson





Flaws in the honours system



It strikes me that the honours list is seriously flawed.



If you are an entertainer earning big money, you will almost certainly get a decent honour.



It is usually the same if you are a good sportsperson.



If you are a really good charity collector, you might be lucky enough to get an MBE.



Of course, if you are a politician, you may get a knighthood.



People like life-saving surgeons rarely seem to be honoured.



In the police service, it is usually the higher ranks who get recognition and not the people at the sharp end.



Peter Hyde

Peter Hyde





Why wasn’t change publicised more?

I’ve just realised that the first May bank holiday in 2020 has been changed from Monday, May 4 to Friday, May 8 to start a weekend of VE celebrations. Why hasn’t this change been more prominently publicised? Even my diary has it wrong.



Hilary Andrews

Hilary Andrews





Dishevelled messiah is a true politician

Boris Johnson has confounded his critics once again. He’s swept to power with a huge majority thanks, in no small part, to normally staunch Labour voters.



Yes, he still has his detractors. He is accused of having only a nodding acquaintance with the truth. But hey, he’s a politician, so what do you expect?



His language is sometimes inflammatory, often volatile. But, again, he’s a politician. It’s what they do.



He often obfuscates, waffles and fails to answer questions directly, but again, he’s a politician.



To be fair, if a politician always told the truth, spoke politely and quietly and always answered questions honestly, they’d never get elected.



In truth, circumstances conspired to propel Boris to No 10.



Firstly, Brexit played a major part in the election.



Secondly, compared with his opponents, he came across as a leader with a plan.



Thirdly, the Labour leader was, apart from a few cult followers, almost universally disliked by the electorate.



It also transpires that, judging by the number of ex-Labour MPs queuing up to put the boot in, even his colleagues don’t like Jeremy Corbyn very much. Within hours of the election results, he was accused of being the architect of a manifesto that was so left wing, radical and ideological that it frightened off traditional Labour voters.



Yet it was these same MPs who, for six weeks before the election, were hypocritically supporting and promoting Jeremy Corbyn for PM and his manifesto as the best thing since sliced bread.



But never fear, the People’s Parliament is here! Boris, our very own slightly dishevelled messiah, will lead us down the broad, sunlit road to health, wealth and prosperity into a land of milk and honey. Okay, maybe a tad too much hyperbole, but after the fiasco of the last three years, it seems that way.



Richard Saberton

via email





Break up of the United Kingdom

I believe that Brexit spells the “break-up” of the United Kingdom.



Scotland will seek its own independence, Northern Ireland will join forces with its neighbour because of many problems with trade and England and Wales will become a minor country among other major economies.



B Murray

B Murray





Defective lights



I am amazed at how many cars there are on the road during the hours of darkness with defective lights. It seems that it is not just the odd one but in a line of nine or so, two or three are missing a light.



Peter Hyde

Peter Hyde


