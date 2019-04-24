Letters - Ignore Brexit, we have to vote on local issues in May's elections

This week, we have letters about Brexit's influence on the local elections, the threat that netting poses to wildlife, and a beautiful picture of a local landmark

Brexit should not influence a vote

If you’re using your vote in the local elections to protest against Brexit and MPs, then you are wasting your vote.

Local councillors have no control over what the MPs do. The only say they have over Brexit was to vote in the referendum like everyone else did. You are using the wrong election to protest. By all means do it in a General Election, but not locally.

Think about who you’re voting for and what they actually stand for. Most residents don’t see 90 per cent of the work local councillors are doing for our town, the people who have been helped with housing problems, benefit problems, nuisance neighbours, the work that was done to offer free swimming for all Fleetwood children, the constant phone calls and emails to county council about roads and pavements, reporting fly tipping, the projects we are working on like beach wheelchairs, the rail link, preserving our historic buildings and so much more.

It is soul destroying to think it was all for nothing and sitting councillors could be punished for something they have no control over.

Niall Campbell

Fleetwood Labour Party

A local landmark basks in the sun

I took this picture (above) this evening while visiting my favourite hidden gem of Thornton Cleveley.

I used to play on the Abana shipwreck as a child, and seeing it after all these years under the sunset and calm sea was perfect.

Sam Scholes

via email

Stand together and stop netting

We are horrified to see netting going up across the countryside over hedges and trees in a bid by developers to circumnavigate planning laws and ride roughshod over concerns for valuable wildlife habitat. Developers know it is an offence to intentionally take, damage or destroy the nest of any wild bird while it is in use or being built, so they have undertaken to steal habitat away at the outset (sometimes even before planning permission is granted) so that they can later destroy hedges and trees at will.

As well as the obvious danger of entrapment to birds and removal of important nesting sites, the tightly pinned down escape-proof plastic will, of course, trap any hedgehogs that may have been hibernating or sleeping within when it was erected. Furthermore, it damages the hedge should permission not be granted later and prevents mammals from accessing wider habitat by creating an impenetrable barrier.

There is an online petition against this underhand method that has gathered over 344,000 signatures and is now being considered for debate in parliament – to add your voice please search for parliament netting petition online. If you become aware of this practice in your area, please find out which developer is responsible and let them, the local planning department and your MP know your concerns.

We must stand up for nature now before it’s too late.

Fay Vass

Chief Executive

British Hedgehog Preservation Society

Mental health is not a punchline

On Britain’s Got Talent, Simon Cowell used the word “nuts” on two occasions to describe a contestant. The word “mad” was also used by another presenter, whose mental health problems have had very high visibility.

These people should know that words like “nuts”, and “loony” are not acceptable. People with mental health problems find them oﬀensive.

Someone with a high profle should set an example.

The scriptwriters of a certain London-based soap have been criticised for using these terms and someone like Cowell should know better.

R Kimble

Address supplied