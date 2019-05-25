Letters, 25 May 2019

Tories truly are the ‘nasty party’

The ruthless dispatch of Theresa May’s premiership, confirmed the epithet of the Tories as the ‘Nasty Party.

The number of colleagues lined up to stab her, would have filled several coaches of the Orient Express.

Meanwhile, the arch villain, an old Etonian, who had manufactured, then passed the insoluble problem to her, is where? The plotters would also like another old Etonian to replace her, a shambling look alike Lt. Colombo and just as devious.

Denis Lee

Ashton

Brexit

It’s now time to postpone our exit

It seems to me time to postpone Brexit.

In messing about with it for three years, the Conservatives have destroyed themselves, and so any next government is going to be very left wing.

The economy will be badly damaged and it will all be blamed on Brexit.

Better stay in for the moment and let the EU be blamed. Then when things are back to normal, apply again.

Arthur Quarmby

Address supplied

Charity

Thank you to amazing people

Across Blackpool there are amazing people who are helping to transform young lives by taking action with The Children’s Society. This Volunteers Week (1-7 June) we would like to thank each and every one of them.

Right now there are 1,796 children living in Blackpool classed as children ‘in need’ and sadly this number continues to increase steadily.

We help thousands of children and young people in many different ways; including those affected by poverty, mental health issues and victims of criminal or sexual exploitation.

In the past year nearly 10,000 volunteers gave us their time, contributing an incredible 478,000 hours. There are a variety of ways to help, from supporting young people directly in our services, volunteering in our shops, organising events, taking part in challenges, campaigning, donating, or increasing local awareness of our work.

If you are inspired to get involved, contact us on 0300 303 7000 or supportercare@childrenssocety.org.uk, we’d love to talk to you.

The need is great and every hour volunteered, every campaign action taken, every donation made makes a real difference.

Nick Roseveare

CEO The Children’s Society

Mail

Set to deliver more convenience

At Royal Mail we never forget we form an essential part of the UK’s social fabric. Our postmen and postwomen are embedded in the local communities in which they serve, delivering letters and parcels six days a week - in all weathers.

Royal Mail is planning to invest £1.8 billion in the UK over five years in the UK’s postal service. And all this comes at a time when many other organisations are cutting back their investment in the UK

As part of this programme of investment, we will be introducing a number of important delivery enhancements in your area to give people more peace of mind and greater flexibility when receiving their mail. To make sure there are no surprises, we’d like to let your readers know about these changes which will impact our entire UK operation, including in your local area.

We have been working closely with our unions to ensure that our delivery network is better equipped to handle the growing demand for parcels, driven by the surge in popularity of online shopping.

The changes mean that readers in your area should expect to receive a second delivery of larger parcels alongside a growing number of Next Day deliveries when ordering from the larger retailers they love, depending on the service chosen. This second delivery for parcels will expand in line with demand and be fully operational by 2023.

From the summer, we are also due to roll out 1400 parcel post boxes across the UK to enable customers to send parcels with pre-paid postage and their returns in the same way that they do letters.

Other initiatives in the pipeline include collecting returns from consumers at home as well as offering a range of in-flight redirection options where consumers are not going to be in when their parcel is scheduled to arrive.

We wanted to share these changes with your readers so they are aware of the updates we are making to ensure deliveries seamlessly fit into their daily lives. As well as making our network more efficient, we hope these changes bring greater levels of convenience.

Steve Selby

Royal Mail Service Delivery Leader (North)