Last Laugh star Bobby has a Ball in aid of children's charity

Comedian Bobby Ball has received a lifetime achievement honour from Variety, the Children’s Charity for his support of their causes.

The Lytham-based entertainer, seen on screen in recent weeks as part of the ITV series Last Laugh In Vegas series, hosted a fundraising lunch at the Clifton Arms on Sunday.

Bobby Ball and Tommy Cannon (centre), with cast of Last Laugh In Vegas

The Bobby Ball and Friends lunch raised £8,000, which will buy an electric wheelchair for a football-mad boy who wants to be able to play the game.

Bobby’s presentation from the charity was a surprise addition to the event.

“It was fantastic,” he said. “In our 55-year career, Tommy and I have done quite a lot with Variety, so to receive this was wonderful.

“I firmly believe in charity and giving back and I’ve done it all my life. If you give with a good heart you will naturally receive.”

Bobby Ball, centre, with wife Yvonne, and their children during the Bobby Ball and Friends Variety lunch. Picture: Dave Nelson

Ever-popular on the Fylde, Bobby and Tommy have been enjoying a surge in national attention thanks to their time on Last Laugh In Vegas.

The show jetted the comedy duo out to Sin City, alongside their fellow stars of the past including Poulton resident Mick Miller, plus pianist and entertainer Bobby Crush, singer Kenny Lynch, 60s pop idol Jess Conrad, actress and singer Anita Harris, actress, singer and comedienne Su Pollard and entertainer Bernie Clifton.

Once there, they were challenged to produce a spectacular show at the famous Orleans Theatre.

“It was a wonderful experience - everything about it, from living in that great big house, to knocking about with people like Su Pollard, who is utterly lovely,” he said.

“I’m 74 and Tommy’s 79; to do Vegas now, we’ve done everything.

“And Blackpool really is the English Vegas. I’ve been coming since I was a little tot, it has a special place in our hearts as the first place Tommy and I headlined on North Pier.”