Last chance to see award winning group’s comedy

Award winning Windmill Players continue their latest production until Saturday,

They are staging Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Joking Apart at Thornton Little Theatre.

Richard and Anthea are the ideal couple.

Charming, generous and successful, they can’t help but attract loyal and loving friends.

Is it possible that being friends with such a golden couple can have its downfalls?

Played out in the same back garden over a 12-year period, this painfully funny play explores the unrelenting themes of ageing, jealousy and unrequited love.

Taking the lead roles this time are three Thornton actors from the same family who play parents and child.

Stalwarts Marc and Judi Adams have enlisted their real life daughter, Emily, to play their fictional daughter in the comedy.

Director, Colin Johnston, said: “Having three strong actors from the same family is very unusual but it has brought an extra dimension to their performances.”

Tickets are £6. Call 07746 906651.