Land Rover driver in court accused of killing Thornton ‘singing trucker’

A farmer has appeared at court for the first time charged with causing death by careless driving.

Thomas Drinkall, 38, of Oakenclough Road, Oakenclough, near Garstang is accused of causing the death of 30-year-old biker David James in a crash which happened at the Windy Harbour junction at Larbreck on February 1 this year.

Drinkall was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He was bailed until his appearance at the higher court on January 9 next year.

Mr James, from Thornton, died as a result of injuries he received in the road traffic incident in which Drinkall was driving a Land Rover Defender.

Mr James - an HGV driver- was known by his family as the “Singing Trucker”.

Mr James was taken to Royal Preston Hospital following the accident, but died as a result of his injuries, police previously said.

Tributes to Mr James, a lorry driver who worked for Montgomery Distribution, were paid from as far afield as Canada and New York, USA, his family said.