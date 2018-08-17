Lancashire County Council urges people not to ‘take a holiday’ from recycling

Lancashire County Council is urging people not to ‘take a holiday’ from their recycling habits over the summer.

More waste is often produced as people buy more while they enjoy days out, host gatherings such as BBQs, and entertain children during school holidays.

There’s lots of information about how you can make a difference by reducing what you waste, and reuse and recycle more, on Lancashire County Council’s website.

The council estimates that if everyone put the right thing in the right bin Lancashire’s recycling rate would go up by 16 per cent.

County Coun Charlie Edwards said: “Every little action that we can take will make an impact on our recycling rates, which means we send less waste to landfill, and any savings to the council can be spent on the services we rely on.”

For recycling tips visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling