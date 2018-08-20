Kensington Developments seeks road link change on Richmond Point

A housing developer is seeking permission to build 100 more homes before it must complete key road work.

When it was granted planning approval to build 1,000 homes on land off Queensway, between Blackpool and St Annes, Kensington Developments was told it must have completed road infrastructure accessing the first phase of the development by the time the 65th house was occupied.

Now it is seeking to amend the permission to allow it to build 165 homes on the site – called Richmond Point – before the work must be finished.

Plans showed a new roundabout at the junction of Queensway and Kilnhouse Lane, with a road called the Heyhouses by-pass leading off to provide access to the estate.

READ MORE: Project Update: 1,000 new homes on Queensway



The by-pass will eventually link up with the St Annes link road, set to connect St Annes with the M55 motorway.

When it originally granted planning permission for the scheme, Fylde Council imposed a condition that no more than 65 homes could be occupied until the new junction at Queensway

was done, along with the western section of the east-west access road.

Until the new stretch of road is in place, access to Richmond Point will be from Queensway.

Meanwhile, designers have completed works on the £24m M55 link road project and the scheme is set to go before planners at highways authority Lancashire County Council in the next few months.

Legal agreements with landowners are currently being drawn up and the final funding bids for the project are ongoing, with more than £20m already secured.

Fylde MP, the Conservative Mark Menzies, said: “There is a clear resolve to get this road built and we are in the final stages before work can actually begin.”