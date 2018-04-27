Keegan to kick off an evening of soccer talk

Former footballer and England manager Kevin Keegan is heading to Blackpool for a special event.

An Evening With Kevin Keegan will take place at Viva Blackpool on Friday, May 11, with support from comedian Josh Daniels.

As a forward he played for several clubs including Liverpool and Hamburg SV.

He went onto manage Newcastle United, Fulham, and Manchester City.

He also managed the England national team.

Kevin was known as the first superstar English player also winning European Footballer of the year twice alongside other trophies.

VIP entry to the event will include a Champagne reception, meet and greet photo opportunity, VIP seating, hot table platters, and early entry, costing £70.

Standard tickets cost £45 with hot platters and standard seating.

Tickets are on sale now from www.vivablackpool.com or by calling 01253 297297.