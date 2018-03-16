JoJo makes a return to Slimefest festival in Blackpool

Teenage fashion bow sensation JoJo Siwa is returning to Blackpool to perform in this year’s Slimefest.

READ MORE: Nickelodeon's Slimefest fun set to slide back to Blackpool



Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely

She will be joined once more at the Pleasure Beach Arena by dancers Diversity.

American star JoJo sang at last year’s show and was a huge hit with her thousands of young fans.

The show will be hosted again by Diversity stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely.

The show takes place on October 20-22.

Last year’s slime-filled music shows were a huge success with parents and kids alike, with JoJo making her UK performance debut with hit songs including ‘Boomerang’ and Diversity showcasing their gravity-defying dance routines.

The additional line-up will be announced in the run-up to this year’s six performances.

JoJo said “I’m so excited to be coming back to Blackpool for another year at Slimefest.

“I love my UK fans so much and seeing everyone in the slime pit is going to be so much fun!”

JoJo Siwa is a Nickelodeon and social media superstar, with more than 1.2 billion views on her YouTube channel alone.

She’ll be performing at the first ever Slimefest US in Chicago this June.

JoJo has had guest roles in Nickelodeon hit shows School of Rock and Henry Danger, her own docu-style special JoJo Siwa: My World and will next be seen alongside Jace Norman in TV movie Blurt! airing Friday April 6, on Nickelodeon.

Jordan and Perri said: “Another year of slime!

We can’t wait to host Slimefestin Blackpool again. Last year was incredible and we’re all looking forward to performing for you too… the energy is always amazing!”

Diversity won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and have since completed seven sell-out arena tours, recently Ashley Banjo joined the judging panel of Dancing On Ice.

Coun Gillian Campbell, the deputy leader of Blackpool Council said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome back JoJo to Slimefest Blackpool in October.

“We also have the added bonus of seeing not just Diversity but Jordan and Perri again, in what is going to be an amazing event for all the family.

“This is fantastic news for Blackpool and look forward to welcoming Slimefest fans from all over the country.”

Amanda Thompson, managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, added: “Following on from the huge success of last year’s Slimefest, we are truly excited to see the event returning to Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

“As we are home to Nickelodeon Land, I can’t think of a better place for Slimefest to take place.”