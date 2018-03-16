JIG AT THE RIG: 'Mass dance-off' at Cuadrilla's fracking site in Preston New Road

An organised dance-off is being held at Cuadrilla's fracking site in Preston New Road today.

Police said the 'Jig at the Rig' event has been organised by campaign group Reclaim the Power.

Protests at the site yesterday

Extra officers are on duty, with the force reminding motorists the speed limit past the controversial site is just 20mph.

"This is to ensure the safety of everybody: Campaigners, police, residents, and motorists," a spokesman for Fylde Police said.

"Please respect this."

The site has been the focus of anti-fracking demonstrations ever since work started there, with police expecting 'an increase in the numbers of campaigners' today.

"We will have extra officers on duty to facilitate peaceful protest and to ensure the safety of all those in attendance and also to facilitate the wider community going about their lawful business with minimal disruption," police added.

Reclaim the Power said hundreds were expected to rally, with the 'family-friendly Jig at the Rig' featuring a 'live ceilidh of resistance in the tracks of Lancashire's drilling trucks, with local poetry, a pub quiz, fancy dress, and speeches'.

Organiser Ash Hewitson said: “Lancashire has said a decisive “no” to fracking. We won’t allow it; not here, not anywhere.”

Cuadrilla's chief executive Francis Egan added: “We hope ... those involved behave responsibly and ensure that local residents and commuters are not inconvenienced by any road blockages and unlawful behaviour.

"We respect the right to lawful protest and ask Reclaim the Power to adhere to this and respect the right for local people, including our own employees and contractors, to go about their daily business without any hindrance.”