Jazzy trio will be all at sea for festival

A jazz trio will be the only Fylde musicians on the bill at the Beyond The Sea boutique festival this weekend.

The Jazz Club 3 will be part of the Gospel Brunch at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion on Sunday, 1pm, alongside The Gospel Touch Choir from London, with a New Orleans buffet lunch from The Villa’s head chef Matt Johnson.

The trio are made up of Stuart Mayor on keyboard, Ray Jones on saxophone and clarinet and David Naden on drums.

They play jazz standards from the 30s, 40s and 50s.

David said: “We are looking forward to the festival as it’s a first for Lytham.”

Also featuring during the weekend will be a headline show from Clare Teal at 7.30pm on Sunday, a songwriting workshop from Robbie Williams’ long-time collaborator Guy Chambers and Ray Gelato and The Giants, direct from his sell-out residencies at Ronnie Scott’s in London, on Saturday night.