It's all pink for Fleetwood karate kids

Musuko Karate Academy in Fleetwood are doing their bit for breast cancer awareness.

The group wore pink belts, instead of their usual grade colours, for a full week in all eight classes to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness day.

But it was more than that. They wanted to demonstrate awareness of all cancers, which sadly touch most people’s lives in one way or another.

Eighty pence of every belt sold has benefitted charity Cancer Research UK and in total, as a club, with extra donations too, they raised £172.

Simon Crowther, founder and chief instructor of the club, said: “A lot of our students wore their belts in memory of loved ones who are sadly either no longer with us or have been affected by the disease.

“As the chief instructor of the club, I am blown away by the support from all our students to help the charity.

“We have almost had 100 per cent participation record and everyone has worn their belts with pride and reflection.

“The younger students, especially the girls, have loved the pink belts while at the same time bringing much needed awareness to people. When my wife Yvonne, the club manager, mentioned ‘Wearing It Pink’ belts for the charity I thought it was fantastic, and I thank each and every student who took part’ Lynne Atkinson said: “As a mum and wife of members of the club, it has been wonderful to see how everyone supported this fantastic initiative. I think most people lives these days have been touched by cancer so any opportunity to raise money to aid research is welcomed. Musuko Karate Academy has a family ethos at heart and this week has demonstrated that.”