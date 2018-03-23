Inspirational Jessica is named Lancashire's Young Citizen of the Year

A teenager from Fleetwood has been named as the High Sheriff of Lancashire’s Young Citizen of the Year 2018.

Jessica Basquill, 17, topped a list of more than 65 young people from across the county who have made a difference in their communities.

The announcement was made during an award ceremony at Lancashire Police headquarters in Hutton yesterday. Jessica was praised by judges for her productive and supportive role as Wyre Youth Mayor, which has seen her raise more than £1,500 for local charities.

She also helped re-launch the Wyre Skate project, run a local youth group and raised funds for new play equipment for children living on the Mariners Close estate, after residents contacted her for support.

Robert Webb, High Sheriff of Lancashire, said: “The aim of the Young Citizen of the Year Award is to promote the achievements of Lancashire’s young people, and to highlight the really valuable contribution they make to their local communities.

“I want to congratulate all the young people who were nominated – it is a great achievement which you should all be very proud of.

“The competition was serious, but the judging panel unanimously awarded the first prize to Jessica Basquill.

"Jess has demonstrated a commitment to her community across a wide range of activities: she is in her second term as Wyre Youth Mayor; she has led a number of fund-raising projects; and her initiative in developing the Mariners Close – Save the Park project has been most impressive.”

Lancashire’s Chief Constable, Andy Rhodes, congratulated Jessica, adding: “It is a great pleasure to host the Young Citizen of the Year Award here at our Headquarters in Hutton.

“I’ve been extremely impressed with the standard of entries.”