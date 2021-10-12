'Increasing concern' for missing 90-year-old man from Thornton-Cleveleys area
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing 90-year-old man from the Thornton-Cleveleys area.
Colin Brindle was last seen in his home in the Thornton-Cleveleys area at around 10.15am on Tuesday (October 12).
The 90-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with grey thinning hair.
He was last seen wearing a brown suede jacket and navy trousers.
"We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for your help to find Colin," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you have seen him, or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log reference LC-20211012-0602.
