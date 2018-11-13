In pictures: Community joins forces for Homecoming Parade in Fleetwood

It took place on Monday morning and saw crowds line the streets in Fleetwood to watch the costumed parade wind its way through the town.

Around 900 people took part, many of whom were children from local schools who were dressed in wartime costume, alongside veterans and personnel still serving. Coun Terry Rogers, Town Council chairman, said: “As far as Fleetwood is concerned we have done our town proud with Remembrance Day and centenary commemorations.”

Final Homecoming Parade in Fleetwood to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. jpress Buy a Photo

Final Homecoming Parade in Fleetwood to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. jpress Buy a Photo

Final Homecoming Parade in Fleetwood to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. jpress Buy a Photo

Final Homecoming Parade in Fleetwood to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War jpress Buy a Photo

View more