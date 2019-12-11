Ideas for Fleetwood's future on show - but more feedback wanted

Fleetwood could boast a revamped high street with better pedestrian areas, a vibrant heritage quarter based around the museum and market, as well as new dockside amenities making use of the riverfront.

In the event of the tram network being extended to the rail link at Poulton, linking Fleetwood up to the rail network, the southern docks could then be transformed with new housing, shops and bars.

And the town centre’s biggest eyesore, the empty Store Twenty One, could be “brought back into use” as part of Lord Street’s revival which could see the street made one-way.

Just a pipe dream, or an achievable reality?

Wyre Council is proposing it could be the latter and is currently seeking views of residents as part of a consultation exercise for the latest masterplan, the Future Fleewood initiative which is looking to transform the town as far ahead as the next 20 years.

The council staged a five-and-a-half hour drop-in session at the town’s Marine Hall on Tuesday last week and has an ongoing display at Fleetwood Library until 5pm on Friday December 20.

It comes at a time when the council has been successful in the first round of the government’s Future High Streets Fund and has been awarded £150,000 to develop a masterplan and business case.

Wyre will put that case forward as it bids for a share of a multi-billion pound fund and could receive the maximum of £25 million, in a decision due next summer.

The council has divided the masterplan into there options – Plan A, a series of proposals easier to achieve in the short term; Plan B, building on the former with more time and money allowed; and Plan C, more ambitious and larger scale.

Coun Brian Crawford, an independent member on Fleetwood Town Council, commented: “I like some of the ideas, particularly the one-way system and expanded pedestrian access of Lord Street, creating more areas where people can socialise and relax in the town centre – but we need more for young people, especially a proper skate park with a BMX track, like they have in Scarborough.”

A Wyre Council spokesman said:“The consultation is now live on our website and on display in Fleetwood Library for people to have their say on the proposals. The deadline for feedback is 20 December and we hope many people submit their comments.”