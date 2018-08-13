‘I really did run away to a circus’

Teenager Suzy Snee is living the dream - after she ran away to join the circus.

Suzy, 17, of Northfleet Avenue, Fleetwood, decided to scrap her Performing Arts college course to become an acrobat under the Big Top.

Suzy Snee has become an acrobat at Circus Mondao

And she hasn’t looked back, saying her role with the travelling Circus Mondao is not just a job, but a whole way of life.

She is a member of the Moroccan acrobat group, Troupe Agadir, and is involved in several different routines until the end of the season in October.

She said: “I’m not interested in a big wage, I would rather spend my time doing something I love.

“This is what I have wanted to do since I was little and it’s the best job in the world

“I wasn’t happy at college and I when I got the chance to do this I jumped at it. My mum and dad knew how much I wanted to do this and are just happy for me.”

It all started with a story in The Gazette four years ago, when Circus Mondao lost one of their acrobats and needed a temporary replacement while they were camped in a field in Norcross for a month.

Through her involvement with a Fleetwood-based gymnastics group, Gym Mania, she filled in for a few weeks over the holidays.

She said: “I was terrified on the first show but by the next show I fitted in and loved it.”

At the beginning of this year Circus Mondao was again short of an acrobat and Mondao offered Suzy a full time job.

Ring mistress Petra Jackson, who spoke to Suzy’s parents first, said: “She is a proper circus girl and just mucks in.”

Circus Mondao is back at Norcross again until September 2.