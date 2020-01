Fire experts are investigating the cause of a blaze at a house in Blackpool.

Four fire crews from Blackpool, Bispham and South Shore were called to the premises in Gateside Drive at around 7.45pm last night.

On arrival they found a blaze on the ground floor and firefighters, four wearing breathing apparatus, used hose reels to extinguish it.

A fire brigade spokesperson said: "No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation."