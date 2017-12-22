Hospital patients to get Christmas gifts

People have given generously to an appeal ensuring hospital patients wake up to a present on Christmas morning.

They have been buying one extra gift and donating it to Blue Skies Hospitals Fund to help put a smile on the faces of people who have to be in hospital.

Gifts have been donated in their hundreds by people either individually or part of a Christmas giving scheme through their work, including Great Places Housing on Talbot Road, Blackpool.

Neighbourhood Manager Julie Wilson said: “We asked staff to bring in presents each day rather than take something like a chocolate from a traditional advent calendar.”