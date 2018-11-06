Home Front Heroes: Alfie Boe learns about how his grandad Sammy Dutton helped protected the Fylde coast from a Nazi Germany invasion

Television viewers got to see Fleetwood singer Alfie Boe learn how his grandfather helped protect the nation as a member of the Home Guard this morning.

The tenor visited his hometown back in September, meeting a range of people as he filmed an episode of Home Front Heroes, a BBC One series looking at how ordinary people played a part in Britain’s wartime victory.

It aired at 9.15am, with 45-year-old Alfie, above with RNLI coxwain Tony Cowell, learning about how his grandad Sammy Dutton would patrol the coastline in case of a Nazi Germany invasion after a busy day of shovelling coal at the gasworks.

Alfie said: “I’m never going to complain about singing another song in my life!”

The programme is available to view on the BBC iPlayer.