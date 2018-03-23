Heroes of Marvel hit Tussauds

What a Marvel-lous addition to Blackpool’s Madame Tussauds Waxworks.

The seafront attraction is offering the opportunity to get up close and personal with comic book favourites such as Thor, The Incredible Hulk, Spiderman and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Samia Longchambon of TV's Coronation Street with Thor

The arrival of the superheroes follows a £1m investment at the Merlin Entertainment-owned venue, which already hosts a vast array of lifelike figures and interactive displays, ranging from Ant and Dec to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Marvel Superheroes area, which opens to the public on Saturday, March 24, offers visitors the opportunity to step right into the action in four zones, beginning with a reproduction of a vintage comic shop.

There is the chance to test out Thor’s hammer by lifting it while the floor shakes, snow swirls and wind blows.

Then visitors can test their strength against that of The Hulk as they lift a yellow taxi – and watch their face turn green as they try.

Samia Longchambon of TV's Coronation Street lifts a taxi in the Hulk area

Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy also features, while Spiderman is suspended high above the city streets.

Nick Fury of SHIELD is also on display, with Iron Man is to follow shortly.

Among the first to sample the new display at a VIP preview evening were soap stars Adam Thomas and Samia Longchambon, along with Adam’s twin brother Scott and Amber Davies, both of TV’s Love Island.

Madame Tussauds general manager Matthew Titherington said: “We are thrilled at the opening of what is an amazing UK first.

“It’s a must-visit destination for all Marvel fans.”