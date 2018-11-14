'Hero Next Door' and when to call 999 campaigns win gold awards for ambulance service

Ambulance service staff have been honoured with two gold awards for their campaigns aimed at recruiting ‘neighbourhood heroes’ and spreading the message on when to call 999.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) communications team was praised at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) PRide Awards 2018 for their Make the Right Call and Hero Next Door campaigns.

Make The Right Call used social media techniques such as ‘fake news’ and ‘WTF – Ways to Fail’ to catch attention and spread the message about the appropriate ways to use 999 while community first responder recruitment campaign, Hero Next Door, used case studies and animations to highlight how people can become neighbourhood heroes.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 7 at Hilton Manchester Deansgate with Make The Right Call taking home the healthcare campaign gold award and Hero Next Door winning gold for low budget campaign.

Judges said they were “blown away” with the campaign to recruit new community first responders and Make The Right Call was a “stand out winner.”

NWAS head of communications, Julie Treharne, said: “I am delighted the team has been recognised at such a prestigious award ceremony.

“We faced tough competition in each category but the creativity and passion of the team really shone through.

“These campaigns aim to spread key messages to the public about really important topics and the team did an excellent job at getting these across in original and engaging ways.”

Hosted by television personality, Jenny Powell, the CIPR PRide Awards recognise industry leaders in public relations across the North West.

The campaigns were delivered with support from Oldham based marketing agency, Cornerstone DM.