Here's what the former ice rink and Knuckleheads building on the Prom in Cleveleys is going to be

The former ice rink building on the Prom in Cleveleys is set for a new lease of life... again.

The large Jubilee Leisure Park venue, which was last used as an indoor children's play centre, is set to open as a gym this summer.

Signs advertising the gym have gone up outside the former ice rink

Signs advertising JD Gyms have gone up, while an announcement on the leisure giant's website promised a "state-of-the-art facility with the best fitness equipment, studios, saunas, a JD BURN area and a sprint and prowler track, plus vast free weights and functional areas".

The indoor play centre, called Knuckleheads, was set to be re-branded as the Bounce Factory after being taken over last year, but the business later said online it had closed permanently.

It was the latest in a long line of closures at the building, which was originally built with the adjacent Vue cinema and planned as a bowling alley.

It eventually opened in 2011 as an ice rink called Sub Zero, but cash problems followed and, after once re-opening, the owners gave up.

It was then taken over and became the Jubilee Ice Arena until 2014, when that too came to an end.

A community interest company was formed to try and keep it open, but that closed in October 2015.

Knuckleheads opened there in 2016 before closing suddenly late in 2017 because of "family health issues".

That was also taken over with hopes of a major refurbishment, but they did not come to fruition and the building became empty once again.

Though it was not clear why the children's play centre closed, local councillor Andrea Kay said last year the building was "expensive" to run, while Adcroft Hilton, brought in to liquidate the charitable trust behind the Cleveleys Ice Arena in 2015, had said the venue’s overhead costs were "too high".

The new gym will cost £5 for the first month and then £15.99 per month after that, with no contract or joining free, though bosses said there were only 200 places.

The building's interior remains bare, however, with plenty of work still to do to get ready for the planned summer opening.

The chain has more than 20 gyms across the country, including one in neighbouring Preston.

The Gazette has contacted JD Gyms for more information.