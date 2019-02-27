Here is where you can get a good Sunday roast in Lancashire Readers have voted. Here is the top five list. 1. Plum Tree Farm, Blackpool Plum Tree Farm, in Hallam Way, Blackpool, run by Farmhouse Inns, offers a traditional carvery with freshly carved meats and a junior portion for children. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. The Wellington Inn, Preston Every Sunday, The Wellington Inn, Glovers Court, Preston, serves a roast dinner, with a free drink.'The pub also delivers its meals - including a Sunday roast - via Just-Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats other Buy a Photo 3. The Spinners Arms, Cowling The Spinners, at Cowling, is a popular gastropub set amongst the Chorley countryside, boasting stunning views from its outdoor decking area.'All its dishes are freshly made from scratch using ingredients from the local area. other Buy a Photo 4. Toby Carvery, Blackpool Toby Carvery, in Preston New Road, Blackpool, has a carvery, with a choice of four meats Monday to Friday and on Sunday, a slow-cooked lamb is also in the offering. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2