Here comes Fionn! Weather warning as fresh storm heads to Blackpool

The Fylde coast has escaped a snow warning, but strong winds are still set to blast the resort when Storm Fionn arrives tomorrow.

Forecasters from the Met Office have warned of large waves along the coast, with 'beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads, and properties'.

The weather service added: "Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings."

The yellow warning, which means people should 'be aware' of possible disruption, could see winds of up to 80mph knock out power, and affect journeys.

It is in place from 9pm tomorrow, and will remain in place until 1pm on Thursday.

"During Wednesday night and into Thursday, there is the potential for gusts of 60-70mph quite widely, and a small chance of winds reaching 80mph in places," the Met Office's chief forecaster said.

"The location of most of the most damaging winds is currently uncertain, although parts of northern and eastern England, along with southern Scotland, currently look more at risk.

"Along with the strong winds, a spell of heavy rain can also be expected, which could also be combined with a temporary thaw of lying snow in the north."

Similar warnings were issued ahead of Storm Eleanor earlier this month, though the region escaped any bad damage.

Trams were affected by fallen overhead lines, one person had to be rescued, and at least one property was flooded during 65mph winds.