Wyre Council active during Self Care Week

Wyre Council will be out and about in the local community encouraging residents to invest in their future self this Self Care Week from November 12 to 16.

Self Care Week is an annual national awareness week that focuses on embedding support for self care across communities, families and generations.

It is all about making improvements in your life to protect your physical health and mental wellbeing and making small changes that can make a big difference.

Together with a number of partner organisations, Wyre Council has lots going on help people take positive steps to improve their health and wellbeing.

Among the activities on offer are:

Free Harmony and Health singing groups at Thornton Little Theatre (every Tuesday at 10.30am), Marine Hall (every Tuesday at 1.30pm) and Hambleton Village Hall (every Wednesday at 1.30pm), hosted in partnership with Healthier Fleetwood.

Tea Dance at Marine Hall, Fleetwood every Monday from 2pm to 4pm in the beautiful ballroom. £4.50 per week, no need to book just turn up on the day.

Gardening Club at Memorial Park, Fleetwood held behind the pavilion in the park every Wednesday from 9.30am and every Friday from 12.30pm.

Volunteer with Wyre Council – in the parks, theatres, countryside and on the coast. As well as keeping you active you can meet new people and give something back to your community.

Beach clean - organised by Wyre Council along with Love my Beach and local communities, a number of beach cleans take place across the coastline every week.

Walking opportunities - from self-guided trails to guided walks and health walks - a scheme of one hour walks designed to get people of all ages out walking. Or if running is your thing, join the free weekly Parkrun every Saturday at 9am on the promenade in Fleetwood. Register first at www.parkrun.org.uk

Get fit at one of the five YMCA leisure centres in Wyre, or access the Your Move programme which provide support for people who want to become more active and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Younger residents can take part in regular Trysport sessions, sponsored by Wyre Council and delivered by Fleetwood Town Football Club Community Centre and Fylde Coast YMCA. Trysport is a programme of sessions that lets young people have a go at many different types of activity – from climbing to dance and football, there’s lots of weekly classes to take part in. Fleetwood Multistars also runs every Thursday at Fleetwood High School, providing fantastic opportunities for young people aged eight to twenty with disabilities or additional needs to take part in a variety of sports and activities.

During Self Care week Wyre Council along with partner organisations will be out across the borough, telling people about what’s on in Wyre.

Come along and chat to staff at:

Monday, November 12 – Aldi, Poulton (10am – 4pm)

Tuesday, November 13 – Morrisons, Thornton Cleveleys (10am – 4pm), Fleetwood Library (1pm – 3pm) and Fleetwood Market (11am – 1pm)

Wednesday, November 14 – Over Wyre Surgery (9am – 12pm)

Thursday, November 15 – i-bus in front of Thornton centre Coop (10am – 12pm), Garstang Surgery (10am – 12pm), Dock Street Surgery, Fleetwood (10am – 1pm) and Fleetwood Market (11am – 1pm)

Friday, November 16 – Fleetwood Market (10.30am – 1pm)

Coun Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community at Wyre Council said: “It’s never too early or too late to begin to make small, simple changes that will enhance and protect your health now and, in the future.

“Often, small changes such as getting out and meeting new people will make a big difference to your wellbeing.

“Choosing to become more active will not only improve your physical health, it will also boost your mood.

“There’s lots in Wyre to take part in – I’d encourage everyone to take some time to have a look what’s on and try something new to give their self care a boost.”