The North West Ambulance Service is now rated as ‘good’ - two years after being ordered to make improvements

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) has been rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), two years after being told to improve, a report released today will say.

It received the second top ranking in all five key inspected areas: Safety, effectiveness, levels of caring, responsiveness, and leadership, the health industry watchdog said.

The ambulance service’s interim chief executive Michael Forrest said he was “delighted” with the rating, “which we feel reflects the way we deliver services for patients, and values the dedication of our hardworking staff who work under ever increasing demand”.

Bosses were “working on a ‘winter pressures’ plan” amid concern about performance targets, the CQC said. It said NWAS should imrpove systems to make sure ambulances are clean, safe ,and ready to go, ensure consistent performance monitoring, and standardise care for mental health patients, the report added.

Mr Forrest said: “There’s still a lot of work to do to achieve our aim of becoming the best ambulance service in the country, but this rating assures us, and the people we serve in the north west, that we’re heading in the right direction.”