New breast cancer screening unit could help save lives

A new facility has opened which could help save the lives of women across Lancashire.

The new breast screening unit at Palatine Leisure Centre, in Blackpool, has opened its doors to women in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre and Preston.

The unit, which can screen up to 50 women a day, replaces a 20-year-old service at Whitegate Drive Health Centre, Blackpool. It has disabled access including a lift, state-of-the-art mammography equipment and car parking facilities.

Fylde Coast GP Neil Hartley-Smith said: “It’s great that such a crucial service for local women is receiving this much-needed investment.

“As with any cancer, early detection is vital to the successful treatment of breast cancer and in many cases the disease can be completely curable when found at an early stage.

“As always, I would urge all women who are invited for breast screening to make every effort to attend.”