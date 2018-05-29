Mobile autopsy lab set to come to the Fylde coast

The surgeons of the future will have the chance to get some hands-on experience when a mobile autopsy lab comes the to Fylde coast.

Not for the faint-hearted, the Operating Theatre Live national tour will give aspiring medical students the opportunity to put their skills to the test.

Rossall School will host the educational event, billed as the “UK’s only live travelling operating theatre experience for students”.

It will see children given the chance to dissect real specimens led by human anatomist Samuel Piri and his team of clinicians.

They will be taking on the role of a trauma doctor, bringing the systems of the human body alive through dissections.

Mr Piri said the events aim to challenge students to explore careers in medicine and healthcare and encourage more people to take up science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

He added: “I personally write the academic content and produce all of the activities myself. Me and my team guarantee you a breath-taking, unforgettable trip through the human body like never before.

“Each student will leave stretched and challenged having made measurable progress against the science specification, we’ve got them all covered - GCSE, A Levels, BTEC’s, Scottish National 5 and Highers.”

Operating Theatre Live will be coming to Rossall School on October 20.

The main event takes place from 9am to 5pm, with an optional workshop for an insight into emergency medicine running from 5pm to 8pm.