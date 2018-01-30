Lytham St Annes Lions’ 32nd annual swimarathon makes a £15K splash

Hundreds of swimmers went to great lengths to ensure Lytham St Annes Lions’ 32nd annual swimarathon was the biggest and best yet.

More than 500 swimmers in 66 teams took to the water at St Annes YMCA Pool to provide a projected £15,000 boost to the Edward Dee Forever Fund for Meningitis Now, in memory of the Fylde youngster who died from meningitis in December 2016.

That’s a record for the swimarathon and will take the Edward fund total over £80,000.

Edward’s mum Elizabeth, who signalled the start to the event along with Fylde mayor Coun John Singleton said: “The swimarathon was incredible. The whole day was fantastic, the atmosphere was brilliant.

“The Lions worked so hard to make this a success, as indeed they do every year.

“The whole day felt very special and thanks so much to the swimmers, sponsors, organisers and supporters who each so generously contributed time, effort and money to enable us to reach, and possibly exceed, our minimum target of £15,000,

“I am really touched that so many in the community have come together yet again in support of a really local,and really personal cause – I really cannot thank you all enough.”

Lions president Roger Franklin said: “It was a wonderful day and thanks to everyone for making it such an overwhelming success.”